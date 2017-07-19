Coffey County Fair, The 137th Edition, This Week At Burlington

It’s underway “Made in the USA,” the 137th year, Coffey County Fair, at Burlington, today, July 19, through Sunday evening, July 23.

“Fair board members have pulled out all stops for this year’s fair with changes and additions making more fun and excitement for all,” according to Vickie Wolford, fair secretary.

A few competitions have already been completed, but majority of exhibits are being entered throughout today. The main Wednesday attraction is the draft horse pull drawing entries from throughout the Midwest with first hook at 8 o’clock tonight.

Poultry, rabbits and dairy shows are Thursday morning, July 20, and the goat and sheep show is at 5 o’clock. Coffey County Farm Bureau will host a pedal power tractor pull at 7 o’clock.

Thursday evening feature will be hypnotist Brad Clark in front of the grand followed by a 4-H Ambassador Family Dance at 9 o’clock.

Highlight Friday morning, July 21, is the beef show at 9 o’clock. One of the most anticipated fair attractions is the fair parade getting underway at 6 o’clock, with the appropriate theme: “Made in the USA.”

A watermelon feed and parade of champions follows, with the Renegade Pullers Association sanctioned garden tractor pull at 7:30, Friday.

Central National Bank hosts a breakfast Saturday morning, July 22, and the Western Heritage 4-H Project will be open all day.

Many have been conditioning for the Bomb Adventure Bike Ride beginning at 8 o’clock, along with the swine show. Bucket calves are evaluated at 1 o’clock, and kid’s games begin at 2:30. The livestock skill-thon is set at 4 o’clock. Saturday’s highlight will be the demolition derby beginning at 7 o’clock.

Sunday will feature a morning horseshoe pitch and worship service before round robin showmanship at 10:30.

Hay bale toss and archery competitions are Sunday afternoon. Trophy presentations, and the bucket calf scramble, precede the 6 o’clock livestock premium auction.

Toby Carnival attractions are to be open Wednesday through Saturday evenings. An antique tractor display is planned Thursday through Sunday.

The Veterans Affairs Booth will be open during the fair south of Kelly Hall. Additional daily features are a BB gun shoot and laser tag.