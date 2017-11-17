WIBW News Now!

Coffeyville man given prison sentence for attempting to purchase bomb online

by on November 17, 2017 at 4:30 PM (4 hours ago)

Federal prosecutors say a Coffeyville man who tried to buy an explosive on the internet was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release that 19-year-old Carlos Francisco Martin was sentenced Friday for attempting to obtain an explosive with intent to destroy property.

In his guilty plea, Martin admitted he ordered an explosive from an internet site where users remain anonymous and pay for purchases in bitcoins. Martin said he tried to buy the explosive to intimidate a rival drug dealer.

Prosecutors say investigators tracked Martin’s purchases on the internet site, which included more than $4,000 worth of illegal drugs.