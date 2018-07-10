Coffeyville woman pleads guilty in $150,000 mail fraud

A Coffeyville woman pleaded guilty to stealing $150,000 from a customer at a bank where she worked, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

61-year-old Phyllis Lanning of Coffeyville, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. She admitted that while she worked for Condon National Bank she created and mailed falsified documents in order to conceal the fact she stole $150,000 from a customer’s account. She diverted legitimate monthly statements to a postal box in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, that she controlled. She prepared counterfeit statements and mailed them to the owner of the account. The theft was discovered after the owner of the account died and family members took control of the account.

Sentencing is set for September 24th. She faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.