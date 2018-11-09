Cold Friday ahead

Wintry temperatures are in place Friday, with some bounce back for the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and cold, with a high at 32. North winds 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and very cold, with a low at 13.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy with a high at 38.

Sunday: Not as cold, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 31. Blustery, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 13.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 41.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 42.