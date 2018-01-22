WIBW News Now!

36°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 30°
Winds WSW 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Snow38°
25°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear42°
25°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear51°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear58°
41°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy58°
31°

Cold front coming through today, minimal travel impact in Topeka

by on January 22, 2018 at 4:46 AM

A cold front will sweep across the area this afternoon, bringing rain and possibly some wet snow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Precipitation possible, with a high at 41. Winds turn NW 15-35 and gusty.

Tonight: Gradual clearing late, with a low near 25.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool, with a high at 42.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Rain and snow before 3pm, then a chance of rain between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm, with a high near 40. Windy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low at 23.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 44.

