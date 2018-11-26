Cold Monday and Tuesday

The snowstorm is gone, but the cold is still here for the next couple of days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing and cold, with a high at 31.

Tonight: Clear and very cold, with a low at 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 30.

Wednesday: Not as cold, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 34. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 17.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 34.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 42.