Cold Monday and Tuesday

The snowstorm is gone, but the cold is still here for the next couple of days.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clearing and cold, with a high at 31.
Tonight: Clear and very cold, with a low at 12.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 30.
Wednesday: Not as cold, with a high at 45.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 34. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 17.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 34.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 42.