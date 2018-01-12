Cold today, with a slight snow chance tonight

The cold is going to stay with us for awhile, with off and on snow chances to go with it.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A frigid start to the morning with a few slick spots possible on side streets and sidewalks. Cloudy and cold, with a high at 22.
Tonight: A dusting of snow possible north of I-70, and a low at 9.
Tomorrow: Clearing and cold, with a high at 20.
Sunday: Some light snow possible early Sunday, with a high at 32.
Sunday night: Another disturbance could bring 1-2” of snow in NE Kansas into Monday morning, with a low at 15.
Monday: Clearing, with a high at 20.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 20 percent chance of snow after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high at 16. Wind chill values as low as -11. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low at 6.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 19.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 42.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 20.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 24.