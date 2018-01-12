Cold today, with a slight snow chance tonight

The cold is going to stay with us for awhile, with off and on snow chances to go with it.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A frigid start to the morning with a few slick spots possible on side streets and sidewalks. Cloudy and cold, with a high at 22.

Tonight: A dusting of snow possible north of I-70, and a low at 9.

Tomorrow: Clearing and cold, with a high at 20.

Sunday: Some light snow possible early Sunday, with a high at 32.

Sunday night: Another disturbance could bring 1-2” of snow in NE Kansas into Monday morning, with a low at 15.

Monday: Clearing, with a high at 20.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of snow after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high at 16. Wind chill values as low as -11. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low at 6.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 19.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 42.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 24.