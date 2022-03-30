Cold Weather Rule Ending

The Kansas Cold Weather Rule is ending for another season.
That means Kansans who are behind on electric and natural gas utility bills will be subject to disconnection of service unless they contact their utility company to make payment arrangements.
The Cold Weather Rule is in effect from November 1 through March 31 each year.
It provides protection from disconnection to residential customers served by utilities regulated by the Kansas Corporation Commission.
With that protection ending, failure to make arrangements or to continue with an already-established payment plan could result in disconnection.
Reconnection after March 31 may require past due balances be paid in full, depending on the utility’s policy.
That is why it is important to call now, while regulated utilities are still required to offer the Cold Weather Rule 12-month payment plan.