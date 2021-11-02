Cold Weather Rule Now in Effect

The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, is now in effect, and remain so through March 31.
While the Cold Weather Rule is in effect, utility companies cannot disconnect a customer’s service when local temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees within the following 48-hour period.
The Kansas Corporation Commission implemented the rule in 1983 to prevent utility companies from disconnecting a customer’s natural gas or electric service during periods of extreme cold.
The Cold Weather Rule also requires utility companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to allow consumers to maintain or re-establish service.
It is the customer’s responsibility to contact their utility company to make the arrangements.
The Cold Weather Rule applies only to residential customers of utility companies under the KCC’s jurisdiction.
More information about the Cold Weather Rule is available at kcc.ks.gov