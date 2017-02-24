Colder With Precipitation Possible Friday

Some light freezing drizzle is possible this morning near the Kansas-Nebraska border.



TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Light snow possible along and north of I-70 this afternoon, with a high near 40. NW winds 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy and cold, with a low at 22.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 45.

Sunday: Light rain or snow possible early and warming to near 50 by afternoon.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 2pm, then a chance of sprinkles between 2pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.