Colder With Precipitation Possible Friday

by on February 24, 2017 at 6:39 AM (1 hour ago)

Some light freezing drizzle is possible this morning near the Kansas-Nebraska border.  
 
TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Light snow possible along and north of I-70 this afternoon, with a high near 40.   NW winds 15-30 mph.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy, windy and cold, with a low at 22.   

Tomorrow:  Sunny, with a high at 45.

Sunday:  Light rain or snow possible early and warming to near 50 by afternoon.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 2pm, then a chance of sprinkles between 2pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight:  Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow:  Sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.