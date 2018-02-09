WIBW News Now!

Colder with snow chances this weekend

by on February 9, 2018 at 4:44 AM

Colder today with snow chances increasing as the weekend goes along.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up and turning colder, with an afternoon temperature at 30. North winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Flurries or light snow possible toward morning, with a low at 15.

Saturday: Flurries or light snow possible during the afternoon, with a high at 22.

Saturday Night: A disturbance moves in increasing snow chances. Once again, there are large discrepancies between computer models as to how much snow we may receive. If dry air were to wrap into the system, totals may be quite low. 1-3” would be most likely, with a low at 11.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 26. North northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low at 12.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high at 20.

Saturday Night: Snow, mainly before midnight, with a low at 12.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.