Colder through Christmas

by on December 22, 2017 at 5:58 AM

Though there will be some light snow Saturday night, it’s likely only the far northeast corner of the state will see enough for a White Christmas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and much colder today, with a high at 36.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 23.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 34.

Saturday night: A system will track through the area bringing light snow. Higher amounts with isolated spots up to two inches are possible in extreme NE Kansas, with the low at 19.

Christmas Eve: Sunny, with a high at 38.

Christmas Day: Partly Cloudy, with a high at 38.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 37. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 17.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 35.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 16.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 34.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 17.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny, with a high at 39.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.