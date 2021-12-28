      Weather Alert

Coldwater Woman Dies In Crash

Dec 28, 2021 @ 8:15am

A 20-year-old Kansas woman died Sunday after the truck she was driving smashed into a concrete highway barrier in a rural part of the state.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:30 Sunday morning along state Highway One in Comanche County, which isn’t far from the Oklahoma border in southwest Kansas.

The accident report said that Brittney Turley was the driver in a pick-up truck traveling southbound that veered across the centerline and struck the barrier.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

The passenger in the truck was a 22-year-old relative of Turley.

Turley was taken to Comanche County Hospital, where she died.

The 22-year-old passenger was taken to a Wichita hospital with possible serious injuries.

Both Turley and the passenger were wearing a seatbelt.

Both Turley and the passenger were from Coldwater.

