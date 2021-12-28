Coldwater Woman Dies In Crash

A 20-year-old Kansas woman died Sunday after the truck she was driving smashed into a concrete highway barrier in a rural part of the state.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:30 Sunday morning along state Highway One in Comanche County, which isn’t far from the Oklahoma border in southwest Kansas.
The accident report said that Brittney Turley was the driver in a pick-up truck traveling southbound that veered across the centerline and struck the barrier.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.
The passenger in the truck was a 22-year-old relative of Turley.
Turley was taken to Comanche County Hospital, where she died.
The 22-year-old passenger was taken to a Wichita hospital with possible serious injuries.
Both Turley and the passenger were wearing a seatbelt.
Both Turley and the passenger were from Coldwater.