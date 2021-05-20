College Chaplin Relieved of Duties
Image: Benedictine College
The chaplin of a private religious college in Atchison has been removed from his post.
Last month, Father Simon Baker, the chaplain of Benedictine College, self-disclosed to St. Benedict’s Abbey leadership that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with an adult, female student at the College.
A review board determined that Father Simon displayed inappropriate affection and favoritism toward the woman.
The board recommended certain boundaries, and that counseling and support be offered to the female involved.
This week, immediately after it was learned that Father Simon was not complying with these boundaries, he was removed from ministry.
Since his removal, the College has received additional reports that Father Simon crossed physical and emotional boundaries with other adult women.
At this point these reports do not involve a minor or any alleged criminal behavior.
Benedictine College and St. Benedict’s Abbey are commencing a third-party investigation of these reports.