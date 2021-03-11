College Grads Do Well In Kansas
As college education costs climb higher, landing a well-paying job after graduation is important. In Kansas, graduates do well.
To find the best-paying states for recent college graduates, researchers at Self Financial analyzed the latest earnings data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and cost of living data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The analysis found that in Kansas, recent college graduates make up 2.0% of the population and earn an adjusted median annual wage of $50,448.
Out of all U.S. states, Kansas is the 5th best-paying for recent college grads.
The highest-paying majors for recent college graduates are computer science and several types of engineering degrees, such as chemical, computer, and electrical.
Median earnings for recent graduates within these majors is $70,000 per year, or about 40 percent higher than the typical graduate.