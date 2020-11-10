College Graduation Plans Vary Across the State
Whether or not you’ll have graduation ceremonies at your university this fall depends on the university, as there’s a wide variety of approaches being taken.
Washburn University is the latest to make changes to their graduation plans, postponing in-person graduation ceremonies until an unknown date next year.
Washburn says they’ll release details next month on a virtual event similar to the celebration at the end of last spring.
KU canceled their fall graduation, saying they hoped to have two ceremonies in May of 2021 – one for the Class of 2021, and the other for the Class of 2020.
Kansas State announced new plans last week, saying the graduations will still be held later this month, but with changes.
Students will still have their name called in an on-stage recognition.
Family members and friends will be invited to attend virtually.
All 2020 graduates can postpone participation in commencement until spring 2021.