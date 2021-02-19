College Pandemic Refunds Debated
College students who lost class time or were forced into online classes because of the pandemic could have some of their tuition refunded under a measure Kansas lawmakers are debating.
A House panel amended the state’s higher education budget to require that colleges, community colleges, and technical schools reimburse students for 50% of the tuition paid every day they spent online instead of in the classroom.
The amendment would reimburse at 100% for days that students missed class entirely, The Kansas City Star reports.
Using federal relief funds, colleges have already refunded students some fees for lost housing and food services.
Any further refunds would involve thousands of students and could further harm budgets.
Though an exact cost is unknown, it would likely run into the millions, stretching a proposed budget that already assumes a 5.5% cut in higher education.