Collision between semi, delivery truck closes portion of SW Wanamaker

A crash between a semi and a delivery truck shut down SW Wanamaker Road between 25th and 21st Street Friday morning.

Police say both vehicles were southbound on Wanamaker when the semi went to make a left turn on SW 22nd Park into the Toys R Us parking lot.

An officer at the scene says both drivers gave conflicting reports about the crash. The officer says both reports sound “reasonable” and investigators will look into the cause after the accident report is filed.

Shawnee County Dispatch initially reported minor injuries involved in the accident. Police later confirmed that neither driver was hurt.

The crash took place at the end of a construction zone where one lane of Wanamaker opened back up into two lanes.

Police say the area has been problematic as of late, with multiple collisions taking place in recent weeks, including one involving a bicyclist.