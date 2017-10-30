Colombian president to speak at University of Kansas

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is being honored this week at the U.S. university where he earned degrees in business and economics.

Santos will be at the University of Kansas on Tuesday to receive an honorary degree and speak at a public event.

Santos won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end his country’s civil war after five decades of bloodshed. The conflict left more than 200,000 dead.

University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod described Santos as an “inspirational leader.”

Santos was born in Bogota, Colombia, and arrived at the University of Kansas in 1969. After graduating, he studied at the London School of Economics and Harvard University.

He last visited the University of Kansas in 2012, when he received a distinguished alumni award.

Photo: Kim Haughton / UN