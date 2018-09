A traffic stop conducted by a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy last Friday resulted in the finding of 110 pounds of marijuana and 13 pounds of THC edibles.

Casey McNurney of Colorado was pulled over heading eastbound on I-70 for an Expired Vehicle Registration. McNurney was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the felony charge of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $372,000.