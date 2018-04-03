WIBW News Now!

Colorado man pleads guilty to robbing Kansas bank

April 3, 2018

A Colorado man who’s already serving time for an Arkansas bank robbery has pleaded guilty to robbing a Kansas bank.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne Fisher pleaded guilty Monday to robbing the bank in Manhattan, Kansas, on August 26, 2015.  Prosecutors say the former Colorado Springs man gave a teller a note saying, “Give me the money and no tricks.”

A few months after the Kansas robbery, Fisher was arrested in California and extradited to Arkansas, where he pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Bentonville on August 28th, 2015.  He was sentenced to more than eight years for the Arkansas robbery.  He faces up to 20 years in prison for the Kansas robbery when he is sentenced in July in that case.

