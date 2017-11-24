Colorado Nut Company recalling trail mix products sold in sixteen states

A company that makes trail mix is recalling some of its products, including those distributed in Kansas, because of an undeclared allergen.

Colorado Nut Company of Denver, CO is recalling Cashew Cranberry Cherry Jubilee, Oat Bran Nutty Crunch, Honey Nutty Granola, Peanut Delight, and Frontier Trail Mix, because they may contain undeclared Milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Trail Mixes were distributed from June 1, 2017 through November 7, 2017 with a sell by date range from December 1, 2017 through May 7, 2018 to 16 states, including Kansas. The mixes were distributed to car washes, hospitals, colleges, retail stores, national parks, and liquor stores via UPS, FedEx or direct deliveries. Frontier Trail Mix is sold on Frontier Airlines flights.