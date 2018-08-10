WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Clear
Feels Like 78°
Winds North 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear93°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear93°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy94°
70°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm89°
68°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
68°

Colyer aide calls on Kobach to cede duties to attorney general and not subordinate

by on August 10, 2018 at 5:56 PM (3 hours ago)

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s top deputy also shouldn’t advise county election officials while their tight Republican primary battle hangs in the balance.

Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr said the governor objects to Kobach having Assistant Secretary of State Eric Rucker take over Kobach’s election duties while the race is unresolved.

Kobach announced Friday that he’s stepping away from those duties until after the final primary vote is certified by the state. Colyer had called on him to stop advising county official on yet-uncounted ballots.

Marr said that while Rucker is “a good and decent man,” assigning Kobach’s duties to an employee that Kobach can fire does not end conflicts of interest. Colyer has said the state’s attorney general should advise counties.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.