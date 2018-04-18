Colyer comments on Barbara Bush following her death Tuesday

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, a White House Fellow during the George H.W. Bush administration, commented Wednesday on Barbara Bush, only the second woman to be the wife of one President and the mother of another. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

“She was truly the gentle strength behind two United States Presidents,” said Colyer. “When I met her, she was very strong. She was gentle. She was incredibly gracious. As many people have said, she also had a wicked sense of humor. In the end, she respected everyone.”

Barbara Bush was married to former President George H.W. Bush for 73 years. All flags in Kansas are at half staff following a Presidential order through Saturday night. Barbara Bush will be remembered in an invitation-only funeral Saturday.

Image courtesy: David Valdez/MGN Online