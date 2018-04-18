WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


48°F
Overcast
Feels Like 48°
Winds NW 18 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy57°
34°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear58°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy64°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain56°
44°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy61°
46°

Colyer comments on Barbara Bush following her death Tuesday

by on April 18, 2018 at 1:40 PM (4 hours ago)

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, a White House Fellow during the George H.W. Bush administration, commented Wednesday on Barbara Bush, only the second woman to be the wife of one President and the mother of another. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

“She was truly the gentle strength behind two United States Presidents,” said Colyer. “When I met her, she was very strong. She was gentle. She was incredibly gracious. As many people have said, she also had a wicked sense of humor. In the end, she respected everyone.”

Barbara Bush was married to former President George H.W. Bush for 73 years. All flags in Kansas are at half staff following a Presidential order through Saturday night. Barbara Bush will be remembered in an invitation-only funeral Saturday.

Image courtesy: David Valdez/MGN Online

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.