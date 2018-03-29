Colyer comments on school funding

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer commented on the latest information on school funding at a press conference Thursday at the Statehouse.

“Number one, we do not intend to raise taxes,” said Colyer. “Number two, we want to make sure schools are not closed. Three, this cycle of litigation has been going on for more than 50 years. I am the 10th Governor to be saddled with litigation on this. We need to stop the cycle of litigation. We need to make sure that this is a good step towards doing that. We need to make sure that we have outcomes, that any resources that are put in that we have outcomes

and accountability afterwards to make sure that we’re actually getting money into the classroom and that our kids are doing better.”

Colyer said the current House plan does not appear to violate any of those provisions.

“I think right now, it looks pretty positive here,” said Colyer. “We need to let the legislative process go forward. There are several parties. It’s not only just the House and the Senate. There’s also the litigation that is going on, as well.”

Colyer said he’s been in contact with everyone up to this point.

“There’s been lots of communication by all parties,” said Colyer. “In my own office, I have spoken to multiple groups, conservative and more moderate groups, but also many people that are involved in education of all sorts. This is a larger discussion. I know many legislators are talking amongst themselves, talking to various people related to this. They’re following their process now and I’m happy that they have started that process.”

The goal at this point is to pass something next week before the scheduled break April 6.