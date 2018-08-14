Colyer concedes; includes statements from Kobach, Kelly and Orman

Governor Jeff Colyer on Tuesday night conceded the Republican party nomination for governor to Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

“Tracey and I will not challenge this in court, nor will we ask a recount,” Colyer said. “Right here and now we endorse the winner Kris Kobach and Wink Hartman.”

Colyer said the only thing to say on such an occasion is thank you.

“We want to say thank you to the hundreds of thousands of Kansans who voted for us,” said Colyer. “We want to say thank you to the tens of thousands of supporters who gave their time and their treasure and their blessings to make our campaign possible. I am very proud of the work that we have done over the past six months and I am very hopeful that Kansas’ future, our best days are ahead of us. That’s what made our campaign possible and that’s what we will continue to do.”

Even though Colyer now knows when his term will end, his hope is Kansans service that he called for in his inaugural speech will not.

“I want to say thank you to every Kansan for serving your neighbors, even when nobody is looking or nobody thinks it matters, it does,” said Colyer. “While a few may try to break up America or tear down America, I pray, Tracey and I pray that we shall all continue to serve our neighbors.”

Kansas Secretary of State and candidate for Governor Kris Kobach received a call from Colyer prior to his press conference Tuesday. Colyer conceded the Republican primary race for Governor and offered his endorsement of the Kobach-Hartman team.

“He was incredibly gracious, and that meant a lot after such a hard-fought campaign,” Kobach said. “I want to thank Gov. Jeff Colyer for a race well run. He was a worthy opponent, and I thank him sincerely for his service to the state of Kansas. I will work hard to advance our shared values, and I look forward to working with Governor Colyer and all Republicans to keep Kansas red in November.”

Democrat Laura Kelly also released a statement.

“Kansas families have already suffered enough under Sam Brownback’s reckless policies,” Kelly said. “The last thing we need is a governor like Kris Kobach, who has pledged to bring back the same disastrous policies that created this mess.

“With Kris Kobach as governor, Kansans get all of the failed policies of Sam Brownback plus Kobach’s unique brand of hyper-partisanship and self-promotion,” Kelly added. “Quite simply, Kris Kobach is Sam Brownback on steroids, and that’s the last thing that Kansans need right now.

“Kansans have made it very clear they want to slam the door on the failed Brownback experiment that Kris Kobach represents,” Kelly continued. “They want strong schools, good jobs, balanced budgets without new taxes, and a growing economy.

“These are the priorities that I will bring back to the governor’s office,” Kelly concluded. “After years of crisis and turmoil, Kansans want the steady and experienced leadership that I bring to the table. I’m ready to bring Kansans together to rebuild our state.”

Greg Orman’s campaign released a statement Tuesday night as well.

“Kansas voters will have a clear choice in November between two career politicians who have been part of the problem in Topeka or an Independent businessman, Greg Orman, who will put the people ahead of party bosses and special interests.”

The general election is November 6.