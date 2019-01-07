Colyer considering run for U.S. Senate in 2020

Departing Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has confirmed that he’s considering running for the U.S. Senate in 2020 now that four-term incumbent Republican Pat Roberts won’t seek re-election.

Colyer said Monday during a news conference that he and his wife are “strongly looking at” the race.

A spokesman said Attorney General Derek Schmidt would be speaking to family, friends and supporters. Schmidt told reporters Monday, “Why wouldn’t you look at it?”

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp said Saturday on SiriusXM radio’s “CPAC 365” program that he will seriously consider the race. Schlapp grew up in Wichita.

Republican Representative Roger Marshall also is considering the race.

Another potential GOP candidate is departing Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. He lost the governor’s race in November after defeating Colyer in the primary.