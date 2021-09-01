Colyer Drops Out of Governor Race

Former Governor Jeff Colyer has announced that he is dropping out of the 2022 race for governor after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
In his announcement, Colyer said he was endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the governor’s race.
Colyer had been Schmidt’s main rival for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s reelection.
Colyer was elevated from lieutenant governor in January 2018, when Governor Sam Brownback resigned to become U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom.
Colyer’s withdrawal from the governor’s race leaves Schmidt as the frontrunner.
Schmidt, who has been attorney general since 2010, had already received endorsements from former U.S. Senators Bob Dole and Pat Roberts.
Kansas Republican Party Chairman Mike Kuckelman said that he hadn’t heard of any other potential GOP candidates.