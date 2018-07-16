WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


95°F
Clear
Feels Like 101°
Winds East 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm95°
72°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm92°
71°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm89°
69°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy95°
70°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm95°
67°

Colyer gets endorsement from Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker

by on July 16, 2018 at 3:53 PM (2 hours ago)

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has endorsed Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer as Colyer faces a crowded Republican primary featuring a serious challenge on his right.

Colyer announced the endorsement Monday.  Walker said in a statement that he is backing Colyer in his bid to stay in office because Colyer has shown “real commonsense, conservative leadership.”

Walker is among the nation’s most prominent Republican governors and is seeking a third term in Wisconsin.  Colyer’s opponents in the contentious August 7th primary race include conservative firebrand and Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kobach spokeswoman Danedri Herbert responded to Walker’s action with an email saying, “So what? Who cares what some guy from Wisconsin thinks?”

Walker’s endorsement of Colyer came a day before a planned Kobach fundraiser in Wichita with Donald Trump Jr.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.