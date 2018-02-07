Colyer gives ‘framework’ for school funding solution in speech to Legislature Wednesday

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer addressed a joint session of the Kansas Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, with all the pomp and ceremony of a State of the State speech, including the attendance of the Kansas Supreme Court.

There was more than a half-hour of policy before Governor Colyer got to what he called the “elephant in the room” school finance. Nevertheless, Colyer had strong language for that subject.

“I want you to think about something,” Colyer said. “Governor Bob Docking, Governor Robert Bennett, Governor John Carlin, Governor Mike Hayden, Governor Joan Finney, Governor Bill Graves, Governor Kathleen Sebelius, Governor Sam Brownback and Governor Jeff Colyer, the last ten Governors of Kansas. Five Democrats, five Republicans. Fifty years and counting. That’s longer than the Cold War. All ten Governors have had the spectre of education lawsuits overshadowing education. This must end now!”

So, how can it end? Governor Colyer acknowledged that no Legislature wants to be told what to do, but he did provide them a framework to work from.

“First, we must keep our schools open,” Colyer said. “Second, we need a definitive solution that ends the school finance lawsuits for good. Three, increased investments in K-12 education must come through a phased-in approach that doesn’t increase the tax burden on Kansas families and ensures schools can effectively allocate any new funds they receive. Lastly, and most importantly, we must insist on accountability and improved outcomes. I will sign school finance legislation that meets these objectives.”

Colyer did not assign an amount to what those objectives might cost, which is backing away from the $600 million his predecessor, Sam Brownback pledged in his State of the State address.