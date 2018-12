Departing Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer isn’t ruling out a future run for public office but says he will be looking at opportunities in both business and government service.

The Republican governor was not specific about his plans during a recent Associated Press interview, except to say he and wife Ruth will take “a little vacation” after leaving office on January 14th to Disney World.

“I’ll never to say no to public service where I can make a real difference,” said Colyer.