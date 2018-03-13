Colyer issues Drought Declaration for all 105 Kansas counties

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer issued Drought Declarations for Kansas counties with Executive Order 18-11. The declaration includes all 105 counties either in an emergency, warning or watch status.

“We’ve seen droughts in the past,” said Colyer. “It has had a tremendous economic impact across the state. We’re seeing this happen early on right now, and so we wanted to get out ahead of it.”

The drought declaration placed 28 counties in emergency status, 29 into a warning status and 48 into a watch status.

“Drought is no stranger to Kansas,” said Tracy Streeter, Director of the Kansas Water Office and Chair of the Governor’s Drought Response Team. “We really have become very good at rallying the troops when the time is right. We have been monitoring this drought for actually, months. Agriculture feels drought first in the state, and some of our ag producers have started experiencing the effects of drought even last year, late in the summer and even during the growing season in some places.”

Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey praised Governor Colyer for the public way he has brought attention to the issue.

“It’s also important that every other Kansan understands the impact that the drought has on their neighbors across our state,” said McClaskey.

Counties who are in an emergency stage are eligible for emergency use of water from certain state fishing lakes due to the Kansas Water Office Memorandum of Understanding with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.