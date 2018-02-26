Colyer, Kobach jockey to become new face of Kansas GOP

The fight to become the next face of the Republican Party in Kansas is heating up following the departure of Governor Sam Brownback.

The Kansas City Star reports that Secretary of State Kris Kobach has long been seen as the GOP front-runner. But the man he wants to replace, Governor Jeff Colyer, is trying to change that and is making strides on the fundraising front.

Campaign finance reports from 2017 showed that Colyer had far outraised Kobach, even after Donald Trump Jr. held an event for Kobach’s campaign.

Bob Beatty, a political scientist at Washburn University, citing a recent poll, said the two are “battling it out.” Others seeking to become the party’s torch-bearer include previous nominee Jim Barnett, former state lawmaker Mark Hutton and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.