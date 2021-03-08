Colyer Looking At Governor Race
Former Republican Governor Jeff Colyer is signaling that he’ll make a comeback bid in 2022 by taking a step required to raise money for the Kansas governor’s race. He’s also bringing a granddaughter of President Dwight Eisenhower to his team.
Colyer stopped short of formally announcing his candidacy, but described philanthropist Mary Eisenhower as joining “our campaign” to be its treasurer.
Eisenhower said, “Kansas made a mistake in 2018, and it’s time to fix that mistake.”
State law says a candidate must appoint a treasurer to accept contributions.
The path to the GOP nomination and to challenge Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is far from open.
Many Republicans expect state Attorney General Derek Schmidt also to run.
Colyer was governor for a little less than a year after serving seven years as Governor Sam Brownback’s lieutenant governor.
He rose to the higher office in 2018, when Brownback became U.S. ambassador for international religious freedom.