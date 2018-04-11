Colyer looking for Legislature to ‘work together’ on school funding technical fix

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer does not seem concerned about any political problems in getting the technical fix made to the school funding bill when the Legislature returns later this month.

“This was the original intent of the legislation that was there,” said Colyer. “This is what was in the original House bill. I think that everybody is certainly willing to work. In many ways, this is a technical correction, but we want everybody to work together.”

Colyer is ultimately happy with the intent of the bill.

“$500 million over 5 years is a good way that the schools can plan,” said Colyer. “They can implement it. I think it answers the court’s objections and their concerns overall. Most importantly, we have outcomes that are in there. Outcomes and accountability is very important to me to making this move forward.”

The Legislature will return for wrap-up session April 26.