Colyer names Tracey Mann Lt. Governor

Governor Jeff Colyer has his Mann for Lieutenant Governor.

Tracey Mann, a commercial real estate agent from Salina who also helps on the family farm, was announced as the 50th Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas Tuesday night at the Kansas Livestock Association dinner at the Capital Plaza Hotel.

“Governance, when you boil it down, is about leadership,” said Mann. “Leadership is about vision and service and heart. Vision is the ability to see, and it’s looking into the future to see what it might hold. As I’ve talked with Governor Colyer about what he sees for our future, I could not be more excited for our bright days ahead.”

Colyer talked about Mann’s rural background as a strength coming into his new role.

“I’m really excited to have Tracey joining the team,” said Colyer. “He is going to be a great Lieutenant Governor. When he and I first talked about this, it was about his values and his hard work ethic and he understands rural Kansas. That rural Kansas understanding, that understanding of agribusiness, it’s part of your DNA. That was one of the reasons why I chose Tracey. I think he’s going to be a superb Lieutenant Governor and we’re very honored to have him.”

Mann is ready to hit the ground running.

“You will see me, starting bright and early tomorrow morning, traveling our state and listening to Kansans,” said Mann. “As Governor Colyer has said, you have to listen before you can serve and you have to serve selflessly if you’re going to serve effectively. We have serious problems, but together, as Kansans, I know that we can and we will find solutions that lead to a bright and hopeful future for our state.”

Mann will be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.