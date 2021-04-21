Colyer Officially In Governor’s Race
A former governor wants to be governor again, but he has to get through the Republican primary next year to try to win the seat.
He had talked like a candidate for governor before, but now former Governor Jeff Colyer has officially launched his campaign to reclaim the office in 2022.
Colyer portrayed himself as the true conservative in the Republican primary, as his main GOP rival questioned his electability.
Colyer and Attorney General Derek Schmidt highlighted key campaign themes with the August 2022 primary still more than 15 months away.
Colyer narrowly lost the Republican primary in 2018 as governor to then-Secretary of State Kris Kobach, before Kobach lost to Democrat Laura Kelly.
Colyer’s launch in Topeka featured U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, who endorsed Colyer.
The ex-governor endorsed Marshall last year.