Colyer talks to students at Tuesday signing event

At a signing event Tuesday morning for the latest school finance legislation at Topeka Seaman High School, Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talked to the students as much as he did to those in the media that were assembled.

“Education is one of the most important things that we do in Kansas,” said Colyer. “We all know that. You are our future. Our future is right here. We have an exciting future ahead of us. This is one where there are great jobs, high-tech jobs, jobs where you can have your own business in Kansas, that you can do high-tech things in the aviation industry, in science and technology. You can serve people, you can be in healthcare, you can serve families, you can be a social worker. Kansas is a growing place.”

Colyer wants to see those kids in the crowd stay at home and help grow Kansas.

“Our unemployment rate is 3.4 percent,” said Colyer. “There are 50,000 jobs out there right now. That means, that’s opportunity for you. Many of those jobs require special skills. They may require special skills that you learn in high school, or they may involve having your own business, your own entrepreneurial opportunities. Those jobs, we need to fill and we want you there.”

Colyer understands that this isn’t the last piece of funding legislation he’ll be signing.

“This bill has to have what’s called a technical fix,” said Colyer. “The Legislature has two sessions, a main session and then, what’s called a veto session. They do, in that veto session, things that the Governor would veto, or technical fixes. This bill is going to have what’s called a trailer bill on it that fixes some technical issues there, but the intent of this is what we’re signing right now. It’s going to be getting money into the classroom.”

Colyer said that he’s very confident that the Legislature will pass the technical fixes when they come back. Briefs to explain the Legislature’s action are due to the Kansas Supreme Court by April 30.