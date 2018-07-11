Colyer touts accomplishments, but realizes need for economic growth

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer feels that his administration has accomplished a lot in just a few months. The first hurdle was the challenge of school funding.

“If you remember, over the last few years, we were always arguing way into June before we could get the Legislature done,” said Colyer. “We got it done May 4 and put additional money into schools and stair stepped it in so there’s no tax increase and got some accountability rules in.”

Colyer also touted the 1000 new jobs that are coming to Wichita with Spirit Aerosystems and the new organization that his administration has implemented.

“My very first day, we ended up opening up and having much more transparency, appointing a Chief Operating Officer for the State of Kansas, so we can start rooting out inefficiencies and making us be more responsive,” said Colyer. “We’ve got a lot to do and had a chance to see what’s happening. We’re going to continue working hard for people.”

The biggest goal of a full term of a Colyer administration would be economic growth.

“We now have about 21,000 new jobs over the last 12 months,” said Colyer. “We’ve gotten our unemployment rate down to 3.4 percent. What that means is that means we need to make sure we have people with better skill sets, so that they can get a better job. We need more capital investment from other companies, and that’s what I’m focusing on.”

Colyer also is committed to changing the structure of Kansas education to better fit the workforce that businesses will need going forward and also committed to restoring Kansas infrastructure to allow business from anywhere in the state to get its products to market. For more information on Colyer’s campaign, go to jeffcolyer.com.