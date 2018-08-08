Colyer urges caution with thousands of votes outstanding in Republican gubernatorial primary

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is calling on everyone to let the normal canvassing process work before embarking on the fall campaign. He trails Secretary of State Kris Kobach by 191 votes based on Tuesday’s unofficial tally.

“There are outstanding, thousands of votes, provisional ballots and mail in ballots that are to be counted for the first time,” said Colyer. “Those numbers of ballots that are outstanding clearly can change the course of the outcome here. We’re going to be waiting for that. We’re going to be waiting to see how this all comes together. We’re hopeful and, to be honest, we’re very optimistic that those votes will continue to come in on our side, just as they did yesterday.”

Thoughts of a recount are premature, according to Colyer.

“We’re not there yet,” said Colyer. “We need to get ready for the first count and we want to make sure that every vote, every legitimate vote, is counted. That’s what our expectation is over the next couple of weeks.”

Win or lose, Colyer is committed to helping a Republican win the governor’s mansion.

“Tracey and I are very confident that this is going to fall our way,” said Colyer. “We look forward to uniting all Republicans. We are happy to work with Kris and with Wink should they win the primary election. We would be happy to work with them. It’s important that a Republican governor get elected in November. Tracey and I are committed to doing that. That’s why we continue to be out, talking, working with Kansans today and every day, even while we resolve

this issue.”

Mail-in ballots have until Friday to get to the correct county election office, if they were postmarked by Tuesday.