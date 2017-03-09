WIBW News Now!

Commerce encourages satellite companies to move to Kansas

by on March 9, 2017 at 3:00 PM (1 hour ago)

The Kansas Department of Commerce is creating a new initiative to entice satellite- and space object-manufacturing companies to move to the state.

Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave tells The Wichita Eagle that the initiatives are meant to take advantage of “the natural synergies that exist in our state.”

Soave gives the examples of Wichita’s aviation industry and Kansas State University’s Polytechnic campus for why the state would be a good location.

Democratic Rep. Jim Ward says he would support the state going into the commercial space industry, but he thinks Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration wouldn’t be able to commit necessary resources to the project.

Soave spokeswoman Nicole Randall says the initiative is a marketing campaign and that the Commerce Department isn’t pursuing economic incentives to lure
companies to Kansas.

