Commissioner Kevin Cook announces re-election bid for Shawnee County Commission
Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook announced this morning he will be seeking re-election this election year.
“I am grateful to the citizens of Topeka and Shawnee County for the opportunity to serve the community. I look forward to continuing to serve the community and working to keep Topeka and Shawnee County the best in the State of Kansas,” said Kevin Cook.
“As Shawnee County Commissioner, I have had the privilege to improve the financial stability of our county, which is vital now more than ever in this unprecedented time in our country. During the time as a County Commissioner, I have overseen the improvements to our roads and bridges, renovations to our parks and community centers, increased the cash reserves, and have done so without an increase to the tax level of the Shawnee County taxpayers. While there is much that has been accomplished, there is more that remains to be achieved. I look forward to being a continuing part of the renewal of Shawnee County for the next four years.”
Kevin Cook is the owner of Cook Law Office, a law firm in Topeka, Kansas. He earned both his Bachelor’s and Juris Doctorate in law from Washburn University. He is a member of the Kansas Bar Association, Topeka Bar Association, First Baptist Church, and Optimist Club. He and his wife, Julie, have three children–Sydney, Anastasia, and Anthony.