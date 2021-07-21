Committee Named For K-State President Search

The Kansas Board of Regents has appointed 25 members to the committee that will assist and advise the Board in the search for the next president of Kansas State University.
The search committee includes representation from university students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the Manhattan community.
Last month, the Board named Carl Ice as chair of the search committee.
Ice is a K-State alumnus and retired CEO of BNSF Railway, and was recently appointed to the Board of Regents by Governor Laura Kelly.
Ice said he believes the search committee members all have a passion for Kansas State, and a history of supporting the university.
Included in the 25-member committee is former U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, former athlete and businessman Kevin Lockett, current Athletic Director Gene Taylor, and former Manhattan Mayor and current city council member Usha Reddi.
Mark Hutton of Andover was appointed vice-chair of the search committee.