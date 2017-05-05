Communities need to do more to protect bicyclists

May is National Bike Month, a time to hop on the bike and go for a ride. However, biking safety is still an issue in the United States, especially for those looking to commute to and from work.

According to the National Highway and Transportation Administration, 726 bike riders were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2014.

While there are bike-friendly communities across the U.S., Kansas State University associate professor of landscape architecture and regional and community planning, Jason Brody, says communities can be doing more to support and protect bicyclists.

“Everyday travel requires dedication,” said Brody. “It requires the community to ask the city for real infrastructure. It requires employers and workplaces and community institutions, like the university, to build off-site infrastructure, and some communities are more amenable to that than others.”

Some of the biggest challenges are designing and building designated bike lanes throughout a community that truly protects riders. Creating a culture where motorists share the roadway with bicyclists can also be difficult. For communities wanting to see more bicycles on their streets, Brody says the investment is worth it.

“Cycling, as part of a package of transportation, can make a community healthier,” said Brody. “It can be more efficient, which means lower costs for infrastructure. It’s more sustainable, and cycling and walking and transit, as part of a package of the way that we travel, also makes roadways work better…It takes some congestion off.”

A number of events are planned for National Bike Month, including National Bike to Work Day on May 19th. For more information, visit bikeleague.org.

Submitted by Kansas State University