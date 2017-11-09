Community activists oppose accreditation for Topeka Police Department

Members of the Topeka community were invited this week to a public forum held by a team of assessors tasked with deciding whether the city’s police department has met the standards required for national accreditation.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies was in Topeka this week to review the department’s policies and procedures. The review comes amidst tension between police and the community over an officer-involved shooting that killed a Topeka man.

Oshara Meesha is among a group of Topeka residents who have been camped out in front of the Law Enforcement Center to protest the silence surrounding the death of Dominique White, who was killed in late September during a struggle with officers.

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Ten speakers attended Monday night’s meeting with the CALEA assessment team, which was comprised of two out-of-state law enforcement practitioners. Of those, only two spoke out in favor of granting accreditation to the Topeka Police Department.

Meesha says opposition came from those who contend the TPD does not meet CALEA’s expectations for community relations.

“There’s a big disconnect between the Topeka Police Department and the community,” said Meesha. “And that’s where a lot of things can go wrong.”

The assessment team was also pressed to consider the lack of details released about White’s death while conducting their accreditation review.

According to a death certificate, White was shot in the back while running from officers after a struggle. Initial reports from the scene of the shooting suggested the bullet struck him in the chest.

Police say officers saw White carrying a gun when they first made contact with him while responding to reports of gunshots in Ripley Park. White allegedly reached for the weapon while fleeing. The gun was recovered at the scene.

“When things happen, there should be a clear connection so citizens are able to see exactly what’s going on,” said Meesha. “Specifically, with Dominique White, we don’t know why they have not released a videotape. It’s there, but they can’t release that to the family and let them know what’s going on? We are citizens of Topeka. With the Topeka Police Department; we pay for them with our taxes. We should be able to have that transparency because they work for us.”

Supporters of the ‘Justice 4 Dominique White’ movement have also asked for the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

According to Topeka Police Legal Adviser Luther Ganieany, the Kansas Supreme Court restricts the dissemination of information to the public during criminal investigations.

“This is to protect due process rights of an accused in to ensure a fair trial,” said Ganieany in an October 5 video statement. “The rules require prosecutors and law enforcement investigators to refrain from making extrajudicial comments that have a substantial likelihood of prejudicing future court proceedings.

Ganieany says the Kansas Open Records Act provides an exemption for police reports and body camera videos during the times in an investigation is pending and under consideration by the District Attorney.

“This is the reason why releasing any evidence, including body-worn camera footage, is not permitted at this time,” said Ganieany. “It would jeopardize the fairness of our judicial system.”

Further frustration has stemmed from recent reports that a standard public document on the shooting has not been released by the Topeka or Lawrence police departments.

The City of Topeka last week named Major Bill Cochran as the department’s new interim police chief. Cochran, who has been with the TPD since 1987, said during a press conference that he wants to improve community relations and involvement with the department.

Meesha is hopeful new leadership will lead to the changes she and others have been calling for.

“We just hope that it happens and that we get some kind of resolve in the community,” said Meesha.

The assessment team will include public comments in the report, which will be submitted to CALEA to determine whether the Topeka Police Department will be awarded accreditation.

The TPD was first granted CALEA accreditation in 2000. The department has gone through the voluntary review process every three years since then and has been granted re-accreditation each time.