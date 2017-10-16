Community Baby Shower on Safe Sleep to be held this weekend

A group specializing in infant health will be holding an event this weekend to teach expecting families how to ensure their child is sleeping safely.

The Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Babies group works with the Fetal Infant Mortality Review to provide the community with helpful information dealing with infants. The annual Community Baby Shower on Safe Sleep is an intervention designed to positively impact infant mortality in the Topeka and Shawnee County area.

Craig Barnes, Interim PIO for the Shawnee County Health Department, said that the idea of educating the public on infant safety came during the Community Health Improvement Planning Process in 2015.

“During that time, infant deaths were about 8.3 per one thousand live births,” said Barnes. “The highest number for the state of Kansas was here in Shawnee County. That was really why these community baby showers got started.”

The shower is open to any expecting families in Shawnee County. Size 1 diapers will be donated by the Junior League of Topeka while supplies last.

“This is an education event to help expecting families learn about safe sleep for infants and make sure they have the resources and tools to keep their babies safe,” said Teresa Fisher, chair of the HHN Healthy Babies workgroup. “Making sure babies have safe beds and families know the proper ways to put a baby to bed are important steps to help reduce infant mortality in our community.”

The event is on Saturday, October 21st from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Avondale East NETReach Center, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.

