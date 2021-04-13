Community College Pays Staff to Vaccinate
Kansas’ largest community college is paying staff members to get COVID-19 vaccinations, and one of the state’s largest public school districts is making in-home coronavirus testing kits available to students who want them.
Johnson County Community College is paying employees $250 to get inoculated in the hopes of bringing more of its nearly 14,000 students back to campus in the fall, KMBC-TV reported.
Spokesperson Chris Gray said the college sees it as “an innovative way to reinforce healthy decisions.”
“Fatigue is there and it’s fatigue of staring at a screen constantly,” Gray said.
Meanwhile, the 22,400-student Blue Valley school district began a voluntary COVID-19 testing program that sends rapid-testing kits home with students who sign up for them, KCTV reported.
District officials said they are sending those students home with rapid-test kits to get a snapshot of how prevalent the coronavirus is within its schools.