WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


91°F
Clear
Feels Like 98°
Winds NNE 1 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy91°
68°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear93°
69°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear94°
72°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear96°
75°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear97°
77°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Watch until 8:00pm on July 21, 2017

Community college president removed

by on July 15, 2017 at 12:00 PM (5 hours ago)

The president of Kansas City Kansas Community College has been placed on administrative leave.

The Kansas City Star reports that the college provided no information about led to the action being taken against Doris Givens in a closed executive board meeting Friday. The board of trustees named the Dean of Math, Sciences and Computer Technology as the acting president.

Givens didn’t attend the meeting, and the campus was informed of the action via email. Givens, the first woman and first African-American president of the college, was hired in 2011. She had been vice chancellor for educational services for the Kern Community College District in Bakersfield, California.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.