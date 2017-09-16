Comparing Kansas report shows funding fell short in past

The Kansas Association of School Boards has released a new comparison of Kansas to other states. Comparing Kansas 2017 shows that Kansas ranks 10th among states across numerous academic measurements, but Kansas outcomes are starting to fall as total funding per pupil fell behind most states from 2008-15.

“We feel that all of these indicators do reflect at least part of the Rose standards,” said KASB Vice President for Advocacy, Mark Tallman. “The state has quoted past versions of this report to say, look, Kansas ranks number 10, how can you say that we’re not proficient?”

KASB shows that keeping up that proficiency will likely require additional resources from what was available in 2015.

“The same report indicates, number one, concern that we’re falling behind, and number two, it reflects that there still are,unfortunately, big differences among groups of kids.”

The data is consistent with the conflict currently at issue in the Kansas Supreme Court. Most Kansas kids are fine, but not all of them are.

“The majority of our kids are doing very well and compare very well with the rest of the country,” said Tallman. “We have a group of kids that are really below grade level, or not graduating from high school or not having the preparation they need. That’s where the Supreme Court said you have to focus.”

The states above Kansas all spend more.

“The nine states that do better than Kansas across all of these measures all spend more per pupil than Kansas even if you adjust that for cost of living differences,” said Tallman. “Maybe even more worrying, all of them have been increasing their funding faster than Kansas. Of those nine states, Kansas has increased, between 2008 and 2015, and that’s as far as this data goes, we increased per pupil funding less than 5 percent. The lowest funding increase state was about 9 percent and the average of these states were several times what Kansas has put in.”

With that said, the Kansas Legislature did increase funding this last session, and results are not available yet as to how kids compare now in achievement to these other states.

Graphic courtesy KASB