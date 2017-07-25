Competency evaluation ordered for Kansas homicide suspect

A Kansas judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a homeless man charged with killing a man whose body was found in the Missouri River.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that proceedings in the Doniphan County case against 40-year-old Christopher Colhour are on hold until the evaluation is completed.

Colhour is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and felony theft in the death of 64-year-old Daniel Purvis, of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Colhour’s defense attorney says Colhour previously has been diagnosed as being schizophrenic, bipolar and suffering from auditory hallucinations.

Law enforcement in Missouri and Kansas searched streams and rivers for Purvis after he disappeared around May 22.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department in Missouri recovered Purvis’ body May 27 just south of St. Joseph.