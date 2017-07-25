WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


82°F
Clear
Feels Like 88°
Winds SSE 7 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear96°
78°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy98°
73°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy86°
64°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy87°
66°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 25, 2017

Competency evaluation ordered for Kansas homicide suspect

by on July 25, 2017 at 9:35 AM (56 mins ago)

A Kansas judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a homeless man charged with killing a man whose body was found in the Missouri River.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that proceedings in the Doniphan County case against 40-year-old Christopher Colhour are on hold until the evaluation is completed.

Colhour is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and felony theft in the death of 64-year-old Daniel Purvis, of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Colhour’s defense attorney says Colhour previously has been diagnosed as being schizophrenic, bipolar and suffering from auditory hallucinations.

Law enforcement in Missouri and Kansas searched streams and rivers for Purvis after he disappeared around May 22.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department in Missouri recovered Purvis’ body May 27 just south of St. Joseph.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.